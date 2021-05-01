“It’s his obsession.”

Erling Haaland‘s agent Mino Raiola has revealed the Norwegian’s two major interests that will influence the striker’s decision on which club to join in a potential future transfer.

Raiola explained that Haaland is focused on scoring goals and winning trophies and as such, he would choose a team that is in the best position to offer him both of those things.

Erling Haaland.

Haaland’s future at Borussia Dortmund has been intensely speculated upon in recent months.

The Norway international’s spectacular form for Edin Terzic’s side has prompted rumours of a move to Spain or England in the summer.

The 20-year-old has scored an impressive 53 goals in 56 appearances for Dortmund since his arrival at the Signal Iduna Park in January 2020.

In the current campaign, Haaland has scored 37 goals and has provided 11 assists across all competitions for Dortmund.

Raiola on Haaland.

Raiola, speaking in an interview with Spanish publication AS, shared his thoughts on Haaland’s future.

“Today, the official stance of Dortmund is this (to hold on to Haaland). But I’ve got another view, I think that if a good opportunity comes up and everyone would be happy, we’ll put it on the table,” Raiola said.

“Haaland is interested in two things. Scoring goals, because he’s a little bit like Cristiano (Ronaldo) or Zlatan (Ibrahimovic)… it’s his obsession, in a positive way. And winning titles.

“No doubt he’ll pick somewhere where he feels those two things go together best for him.

Warning: Erling Haaland in full-flight ⚠️ The pace. The power. The finish. This guy is scary! pic.twitter.com/H8QHZQgwao — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2021

“It’s really hard to lie. When a club like Barcelona or Real Madrid comes in for you, with so much history and being such a big club, it’s hard to say no. PSG is getting into his group of big clubs, (Manchester) City is trying, Juve have always been there.

“The league they play in is important too. PSG plays in the worst league of the big clubs. Bayern are in an attractive league, but we know they always win it. In Spain there are three clubs with a chance.”

