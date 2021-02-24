Share and Enjoy !

“I think the best way to talk is always on the pitch.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp‘s comments about striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arteta said that the “best way” for Aubameyang to respond would be by demonstrating his qualities on the pitch.

On Sunday, Arsenal faced off against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and came away with a 1-0 loss.

Following the game, Redknapp spoke on Sky Sports and said that he felt Aubameyang had lost his “superpower”.

“Aubameyang is past his best,” the former Liverpool midfielder claimed.

“He’s going to have moments; he’s going to get hat-tricks. But when I watch him sometimes, it’s like he’s lost his superpower.

“I saw him run past people when he first came to the Premier League.

“I saw him run past people at Dortmund. Now I’m seeing a player who looks like he’s going to get bullied.”

Arteta responds to Redknapp.

Arteta spoke with reporters ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Benfica on Thursday. The Spaniard was asked to share his thoughts on Redknapp’s comments.

“I don’t know, I didn’t see those comments, I heard about them,” the 38-year-old replied.

“I’m here to support every single player in the squad in the squad and all the time give them the best possible advice.

“Play them in their qualities and when they have difficult stay right behind them. That’s what we’ve tried with Auba.”

Arteta: Aubameyang will be judged on goals.

Arteta also advised Aubameyang to do his talking on the pitch.

“I think the best way to talk is always on the pitch,” Arteta added.

“Seven days before when he scored a hat-trick, and he could have scored four or five, against Leeds he was again the main man.

“He could have scored another hat-trick against Benfica with his qualities and it would have been different.

“At the end, it’s about putting the ball in the back of the net for him and that’s how he gets judged.”

