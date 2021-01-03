Michael Owen doesn’t fancy Manchester United’s title chances

Former Red Devils striker Michael Owen admits that while he is impressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, he doesn’t see the Premier League crown returning to Old Trafford any time soon.

Owen claims that his former side wouldn’t get near the trophy even with star midfielder Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings from midfield as they aren’t as “rounded” as rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Solskjaer’s side have overturned a poor start to the season and have strung together an impressive run of results putting them into title contention. Following their 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday night, they went level on points (33) with Liverpool at the top of the table.

Owen admits that the Red Devils are “right in the mix” but that there’s a long way to go before major silverware is handed out.

However the 41-year-old feels that United lack the experience and squad depth required to reach the summit of domestic and European games.

“I’m not sure they can win the title with him, to be honest,” he told Premier League Productions.

“I still think they’re… I think they’re a brilliant counter-attacking team, against the bigger and better teams they are exceptional and can give anyone a problem.

“The question I have is when they’re in possession against teams like Wolves and trying to break them down.

“I watched them the other day [in a dogged 1-0 win over Wolves] and there were no chances. Listen, they’re right in the mix, no question about it.

“They’re second on goal difference, but are they as rounded a team as Liverpool or Man City? I still think they’re a step behind and I still think it will be a struggle for them to win the title.

“But the way they’re playing, anything is possible.”

Solskjaer’s side will now turn their attention to domestic cup competitions as they face off against Man City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and Watford in the third round of the FA Cup.

