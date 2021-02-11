Share and Enjoy !

“They know there’s a problem.”

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen believes that Chelsea will continue to fall short in their bid to win a Premier League title until they sign a world-class striker to lead their attack.

Owen also claimed that he has never felt “comfortable” with any Blues centre-forward since Didier Drogba, who last played for the club in 2015.

Chelsea’s lack of goals.

Chelsea spent a significant sum of money last summer bringing in reputed attacking talents such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

However, none of them have managed to perform consistently for the club since their arrival at Stamford Bridge. The trio have combined for just 16 goals in all competitions during the current campaign.

For comparison, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 22 goals in all competitions all by himself.

The lack of end product up front has also hindered Chelsea’s league campaign. They went from topping the table in December to their current position in fifth — 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Owen: Chelsea need a top striker.

Owen spoke to Premier League Productions and explained that it is imperative for Chelsea sign a top centre-forward in order to win the league.

“I’ve never felt comfortable with Chelsea’s main centre forwards since Drogba probably,” Owen said.

“I only say that when I’m talking: ‘Are Chelsea going to win the league? Are they real contenders?’ ‘Of course, they’re brilliant players – (Olivier) Giroud’s won the World Cup for goodness sake and is a brilliant player.

“But to win the Premier League you need one of the best strikers in the world and I don’t think (Tammy) Abraham or Giroud are in the top 10 strikers in the world.

“It’s a department that a lot of managers have tried…even Werner – they keep trying to buy bigger, better strikers. I just don’t think they’ve got it right since and they’ve spent fortunes.

“You mentioned Diego Costa, they bought Fernando Torres at the top of his game, (Alvaro) Morata they spent big money on. They know there’s a problem.

“They get by – it’s not glaringly obvious but if they want to win the league [then they must sign a top centre forward].”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Chelsea, michael owen, Premier League, timo werner