“I just loved him.”

Former Manchester City defender and current football pundit Micah Richards has revealed his picks for his top 10 list of all-time Premier League bargain signings.

Richards named Everton captain Seamus Coleman in ninth place while current Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was ranked in 10th position.

However, Richards proceeded to name Manchester United legend Eric Cantona as his pick for the title of the Premier League’s best bargain purchase.

Micah Richards’ top 10 list.

Richards appeared on the BBC’s Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast and he was asked to name his top 10 list for the best bargain signings in Premier League history.

The full list has been outlined below:

#10 Andy Robertson (Hull City to Liverpool – £8m)

“He was a great buy,” Richards said of Robertson.

“I remember watching him in the 2016 Championship play-off final for Hull and you could tell he was going to be a top player.

“I always look at full-backs and whether they can defend or attack, and he can do both. He can press and read the game well – he can absolutely do everything.”

#9 Seamus Coleman (Sligo Rovers to Everton – £60,000)

“He should probably be further down the list but he hasn’t won anything,” Richards said.

“I like my bargains to win something. In terms of consistency of performance, he is right up there, but he doesn’t get the assists that Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andy Robertson get, so that’s why he wouldn’t be further down my list.”

#8 Lucas Radebe (Kaizer Chiefs to Leeds United – £250,000)

#7 Paolo di Canio (Sheffield Wednesday to West Ham – £1.5m)

#6 Riyad Mahrez (Le Havre to Leicester – £400,000)

#5 Robin van Persie (Feyenoord to Arsenal – £2.75m)

#4 Kolo Toure (ASEC Mimosas to Arsenal – £150,000)

#3 Peter Schmeichel (Brondby to Manchester United – £505,000)

#2 Jamie Vardy (Fleetwood to Leicester – £1m)

#1 Eric Cantona (Leeds United to Manchester United – £1.2m)

“He just has to be number one – £1.2m for him? I just loved him,” Richards said.

“He is just the man and is so iconic. Growing up as a kid everyone used to have their collar turned up, thinking they were him. He’s got everything.

“He just edged out Vardy for me because of the number of trophies that he won, and the song may have helped.”

Read More About: eric cantona, micah richards, peter schmeichel, Premier League, Seamus Coleman