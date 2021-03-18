“That’s the closest you’ll ever get to it!”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has offered a hilarious response to Jamie Carragher’s Champions League jibe aimed at him.

Last week, Carragher mocked Richards over his lack of a Champions League winners medal.

However, on Wednesday night, Richards hit back at Carragher by flaunting his Premier League winners medal, leaving the Liverpool legend lost for words.

Carragher mocks Richards.

Last week, following Liverpool’s 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig, Carragher claimed that there were a number of “omens” pointing to the Reds winning this season’s Champions League.

“There are a few omens,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“The last time Manchester City won the Premier League – and they’re going to win the Premier League again this season – was 2019. You do know who won the Champions League? Liverpool.

Carra on #LFC winning the #UCL: “I’ve just got a feeling.” Micah Richards: “What do you mean?” Carra: “You wouldn’t know, you’ve never won the Champions League.” 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/h51fcHTPQ3 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 11, 2021

“The last time Everton qualified for the Champions League and got in the top four, and there’s half a chance this season, was 2005 and the Champions League winners were that season (Liverpool).

“Messi and Ronaldo are both out of the Champions League. Do you know the last time they never made it out of the last 16? 2005!

“It’s happening! See you in Istanbul! I can just feel it, serial winners in the Champions League.”

However, Richards was less than convinced by Carragher’s gut feeling of Jurgen Klopp’s team winning the tournament.

“Feel what, what can you feel?” Richards retorted.

“It’s just something in your bones. You wouldn’t know, you haven’t won the Champions League!” Carragher comically replied.

Richards responds to Carragher jibe.

On Wednesday, Richards appeared alongside Carragher, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel for CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League.

“I think that the whole CBS crew should be able to bring their Championship medals in and display them at any time during the programme,” Schmeichel joked on the show.

Everyone brought out their medals and @MicahRichards let @Carra23 feel like a Premier League Champion 😂😂 AND that is @AlexScott MBE 👏 pic.twitter.com/Tly4fiBeGR — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 17, 2021

At this point, Richards pulled out his Premier League medal, which he won with Manchester City during the 2011-12 season.

The 32-year-old placed the medal on the table next to Carragher and took the opportunity to get back at the ex-Reds defender saying: “That’s the closest you’ll ever get to it!”

Carragher, who has never won a Premier League trophy over his illustrious career, was left speechless during the entire conversation.

