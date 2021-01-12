“His mindset is astonishing; he never has a day off.”

Former Manchester City player and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards praised former teammate James Milner claiming the midfielder is “like Zlatan Ibrahimovic”.

Richards believes that Milner can keep playing into his 40s in the Premier League due to his high “level of professionalism”.

Only a handful of outfield players such as Teddy Sheringham and Ryan Giggs have achieved the feat of playing in the PL at that age and Milner could join that illustrious company in the future.

The 35-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and remains one of the most professional players in the English top flight.

Prior to his transfer to Liverpool in 2015, Milner won the PL title with Man City and his former City teammate Richards believes that the England international can remain at the top for some time yet.

“Whenever I’m asked about the level of professionalism every player should aspire to, I use him as the example,” Richards told BBC Sports.

“He doesn’t drink alcohol and he is probably fitter now than I was in my prime.

“There’s no sign of him stopping, either. He left City for Liverpool in 2015 for more game time, and he still has that hunger.

“Like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he is one of those players who can just keep on going. I honestly think Milner could still be playing in the Premier League aged 40, if he wants to.”

Richards hailed Milner as the difference-maker for Liverpool this season.

“His mindset is astonishing; he never has a day off,” he explained.

“Out of everything I’ve said, it is that character and experience that will really make the difference for Liverpool with what they are going through now.

“We won the Premier League together at City in 2012 but there were times that season when things were not going well. He was one of the people who kept everyone going.

“He wouldn’t let us get super-excited when we were on a winning run, but he also wouldn’t let us get too low when we were losing games and losing ground in what was a very tight title race.

“It was the way he did it too – not by shouting and bawling but by giving you proper information about what you were doing right or wrong.”

Richards also highlighted Milner’s all-round ability on the pitch.

“Milner’s not a genius on the ball like David Silva – but who is?” he added.

“He won’t beat two men and put it in the top corner either. But he is a player who is good at everything rather than brilliant at one thing – he can pick a pass, tackle and shoot with either foot.”

