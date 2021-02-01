Mesut Ozil and Piers Morgan do not see eye to eye.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has waged a war of words against Good Morning Britain co-presenter Piers Morgan on Twitter.

The 32-year-old departed Arsenal for Turkish giants Fenerbahce last month after spending eight years with the Gunners.

Ozil saw his playing time greatly diminish over the final few years of his career at the Emirates.

Manager Mikel Arteta saw fit to exclude the World Cup winner from the team’s Premier League and Europa League squads for the 2020/21 campaign.

Morgan on Ozil.

Last month, Morgan expressed his delight at Ozil leaving the North London club for Istanbul.

“Loved Mesut Ozil when he first came to Arsenal. World-class player with a sublime natural talent.

“Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel. You could have been a club legend, Mesut – but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye,” he wrote in a social media post.

Loved @MesutOzil1088 when he first came to Arsenal. World class player with a sublime natural talent. Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel. You could have been a club legend, Mesut – but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye. pic.twitter.com/6OYFWEY4DT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 16, 2021

Twitter spat.

Following his departure from the Emirates, Ozil took to Twitter to hit back at Morgan.

The former Germany international posted a picture of himself with ‘Poop on Piers’ toilet paper, saying he took it from London to Istanbul to remind himself of the Englishman.

Ozil tweeted the following: “Piers, I took this with me from London to Istanbul to remind me of you! Although you probably knew that already before.” Piers, I took this with me from London to Istanbul to remind me of you! 🧻🧻 Although you probably knew that already before … 📲👂🏼👀 #PoopOnPiers @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/Z0dRzQ5gB0 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 31, 2021 Morgan, however, was quick to reply to Ozil’s tweet and stated that the former Schalke man was “full of cr*p”. The 55-year-old tweeted the following: “Mesut, you’re full of cr*p, so I’m glad to be of much-needed use.” Mesut, you’re full of cr*p, so I’m glad to be of much-needed use. https://t.co/of1C5gqEQ0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2021 Ozil’s love for Arsenal. Despite enduring difficult moments at Arsenal, Ozil confessed that he still harboured “love” and “gratitude” towards the club. After his move to Fenerbahce was confirmed, he posted a heartfelt letter aimed at the Arsenal fanbase on Twitter.

“It’s difficult for me to put into words the love I feel for this club and the fans,” Ozil wrote.

“How could I possibly describe eight years of gratitude in a single letter? Whilst I may be no longer playing for the club, I will continue to support them in every game they play.

“I will be a Gunner for life – no doubt about that.”

