Mesut Ozil pens heartfelt letter to Arsenal fans after signing for Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil penned an emotional letter to the Arsenal fanbase after his transfer to Turkish club Fenerbahce was finalised on Sunday.

Ozil stated that his bond with Arsenal would endure despite his move away from the club and that he would remain a “Gunner for life”.

The 32-year-old made 254 appearances for the London club across almost eight years.

During that time, he contributed 44 goals and 71 assists helping his side win the FA Cup four times.

Ozil was announced as the club-record signing when he arrived from Real Madrid in a £42.30m deal back in 2013.

While the midfielder got off to a great start at his new club, his aura and playing time have taken a nosedive in recent years.

The German enjoyed his best campaign at the club with his first manager Arsene Wenger back in 2015/16, producing an astonishing 19 assists and scoring six goals in the league.

Ozil’s struggles.

However, the World Cup winner has struggled to make an impact since those heady days.

Former manager Unai Emery didn’t trust in his abilities and current manager Mikel Arteta has carried in the same vein.

The German was omitted from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads altogether for the 2020-21 campaign.

Despite the negativity and difficult moments, Ozil maintains that he still harbours “love” and “gratitude” towards the club.

“It’s difficult for me to put into words the love I feel for this club and the fans,” he wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

“How could I possibly describe eight years of gratitude in a single letter? Whilst I may be no longer playing for the club, I will continue to support them in every game they play.

“I will be a Gunner for life – no doubt about that.”

Ozil: Arsenal felt like home.

The former Schalke man outlined how the Gunners made him feel at home when he arrived.

“It feels strange to be writing this message after such a long time here in London. Since the moment I arrived, it has felt like home,” wrote Ozil.

“I was welcomed with open arms by all the Arsenal staff, my team-mates, and most importantly the incredible fans. I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by Arsene Wenger in September 2013.

“I’ve grown up as an adult in North London, a place I can always call home. I’ll never forget that.

“Together we ended the club’s nine-year trophy drought and brought long-needed silverware back to the fans who deserved it.”

