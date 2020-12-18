Mesut Ozil’s agent has revealed that his client has received offers from “all over the world” but will remain at the Emirates

Dr Erkut Sogut, agent to the Arsenal midfielder, claims that the 32-year-old is willing to see out the rest of his contract at the Emirates despite interest from elsewhere.

The former German international has endured a rocky 24 months at the London club and hasn’t featured for the side since March 2020. And to add insult to injury, manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t seem to trust in his abilities as evidenced by his decision to omit the German from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads.

The Spaniard has since hinted that Ozil could re-enter the team in February when the squad lists can be amended following the closure of the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old would be free to hold transfer talks with other clubs in 2021 with the midfielder’s contract due to expire in the summer of 2021.

He has been strongly linked with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but his agent was quick to quash any potential move in January.

“Mesut has another six months on his contract with Arsenal,” he told Fanatik

“Certainly he has missed football. He is currently working hard to wear the Arsenal shirt again, and he will continue to work.

“I would like to clearly state our situation regarding Fenerbahce. Yes, we had meetings with them. We had a one-on-one conversation with the club’s top people. However, we can’t have official transfer talks before January. We received transfer offers for Mesut from all over the world. Fenerbahce’s interest is also known.

Piers, buddy, are you still bitter from the other day?😂It seems like you're not a big fan of World Champions 🇩🇪🇫🇷🏆 I wish you would see as good as you hear things ☎️👂 https://t.co/oIka73MdfK — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 7, 2020

“Nothing has changed for Mesut right now. Under these circumstances, it seems that Mesut will complete the season at Arsenal.”

Many have called for Ozil to be reinstated into the Gunners’ squad especially given the dire circumstances they currently find themselves in. Arteta’s side have endured their worst start to a league campaign since 1974-75, having amassed just 14 points from 13 games.

