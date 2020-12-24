Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks set to become PSG’s next head coach.

Mauricio Pochettino is the clear front runner to replace former coach Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on Wednesday night. Tuchel has struggled to get his team into top gear this year as they finished with the lowest points total at Christmas (35) since the Qatari owners took control of the club 10 years ago.

PSG succumbed to four defeats in their first 17 games but managed to recover form in recent weeks. Despite this, the owners deemed Tuchel incapable of leading the team forward.

The 47-year-old has often clashed with the club’s board, some of which were played out in public.

According to a report from the Independent, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has been in frequent contact with Pochettino for months to ascertain his interest in and vision for the job.

The Argentine represented PSG during his playing career and even turned out as their captain for the 2002-03 season. He has never been one to shy away from his admiration for the city and the club and he is the prime candidate to take over the coaching reins in the French capital.

Poch has been out of a job for over a year following his acrimonious departure from Spurs in November 2019. The former Espanyol manager is relishing the challenge of giving the Ligue 1 champions a more concrete identity.

PSG also view the 48-year-old as the ideal man to propel the French giants to European success which continues to elude them. For Poch, the move would represent an opportunity to win the first trophies of his managerial career.

Mauricio Pochettino has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed. Now it’s time to prepare the contracts, sort out the last details [as the choice of the techincal staff] and sign. Here-we-go soon! The new era is starting 🇫🇷🤝 #PSG #Pochettino https://t.co/VVEGCphwBB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2020

While he has yet to win a trophy in over a decade of management, his efforts have left a legacy and an impact at Espanyol, Southampton and Spurs.

Tuchel meanwhile has set his sights on the possibility of managing in the Premier League where both Arsenal and Manchester United appeal to him.

W H Y ❓ 1⃣2⃣7⃣ matches

9⃣5⃣ wins

7⃣4⃣.8⃣0⃣ % win percentage

➕2⃣3⃣4⃣ goal difference

6⃣ titles 🏆🏆 Ligue 1

🏆 Coupe de France

🏆 Coupe de la Ligue

🏆🏆 Trophée des Champions

🥈 #UCL Runner-Up Thomas Tuchel was sacked by @PSG_inside 🙃 pic.twitter.com/zW1JcnT6aX — Offsider (@Offsider11) December 24, 2020

Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles, completed a domestic treble in 2019/20 and led PSG to their first-ever Champions League final, in which they were defeated by Bayern Munich.

