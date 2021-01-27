“He does everything right as a footballer.”

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood revealed what he thought was Edinson Cavani‘s best attribute as a striker.

Greenwood praised the 33-year-old for his ability to execute good movement during an attacking sequence.

Cavani has made a big impact at Old Trafford since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The Uruguayan has won over the fans with his impressive work-rate, maturity and goal contributions.

The forward has managed five goals and two assists during his time with the Red Devils.

Additionally, Cavani has been praised for his positive influence on Man United‘s youngsters which has arguably been his most important role.

Greenwood on Cavani.

Greenwood scored his first goal since December against Liverpool during their FA Cup clash on Sunday. The 19-year-old expressed his admiration for the former Napoli man.

“He’s a top striker, you can tell the second he came here,” Greenwood told the club’s official website.

“The stuff he does, the way he dresses himself, the way he trains, the way he does everything right as a footballer, really.”

The United academy product also spoke of how Cavani reminded him of two other veterans in the team — Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.

He felt that it was great to have stalwarts like them within the squad to serve as an inspiration for youngsters like himself.

Cavani’s best attribute.

The young Englishman then explained what he felt was the former PSG striker’s best attribute.

“For me, it’s his movement really,” he said.

Solskjaer on Cavani: 'He runs almost 12 km, he chases down the centre-back when he's got the ball, every time the goalkeeper has the ball, tackles centre midfielders. He made a mistake for Liverpool goal but he’s the one that’s closest to winning it back inside the 18-yard box.' — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 26, 2021

“I’ve never seen a striker do as many movements.

“He does probably the same movement about six or seven times a game, like the one against Southampton, he does that every day in training. He scored two from doing the exact same thing.”

Greenwood went on to say that it was beneficial to be able to observe and learn from a striker of Cavani’s calibre at the club.

