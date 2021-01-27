 Close sidebar

Mason Greenwood singles out Edinson Cavani’s best attribute as a striker

by Jeff Simon
Mason Greenwood

“He does everything right as a footballer.”

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood revealed what he thought was Edinson Cavani‘s best attribute as a striker.

Greenwood praised the 33-year-old for his ability to execute good movement during an attacking sequence.

Edinson Cavani

Cavani has made a big impact at Old Trafford since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The Uruguayan has won over the fans with his impressive work-rate, maturity and goal contributions.

The forward has managed five goals and two assists during his time with the Red Devils.

Additionally, Cavani has been praised for his positive influence on Man United‘s youngsters which has arguably been his most important role.

Greenwood on Cavani.

Greenwood scored his first goal since December against Liverpool during their FA Cup clash on Sunday. The 19-year-old expressed his admiration for the former Napoli man.

“He’s a top striker, you can tell the second he came here,” Greenwood told the club’s official website.

Mason Greenwood

“The stuff he does, the way he dresses himself, the way he trains, the way he does everything right as a footballer, really.”

The United academy product also spoke of how Cavani reminded him of two other veterans in the team — Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.

He felt that it was great to have stalwarts like them within the squad to serve as an inspiration for youngsters like himself.

Cavani’s best attribute.

The young Englishman then explained what he felt was the former PSG striker’s best attribute.

“For me, it’s his movement really,” he said.

“I’ve never seen a striker do as many movements.

“He does probably the same movement about six or seven times a game, like the one against Southampton, he does that every day in training. He scored two from doing the exact same thing.”

Greenwood went on to say that it was beneficial to be able to observe and learn from a striker of Cavani’s calibre at the club.

