Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has hit out midfielder Mesut Ozil for ruining his legacy at the club and claimed that he wouldn’t be remembered as a legend.

Keown accused the German of “conning” the Arsenal supporters and has criticised the 32 -year-old for his lack of “energy and determination”.

Ozil looks set to leave the Gunners after seven years at the Emirates with his contract due to expire in the summer.

He’s been linked with a move in the current transfer window as the World Cup winner enters talks with the likes of Turkish outfit Fenerbahce and MLS side D.C United. The former German international’s situation has divided opinions among fans but Keown was clear on where he stood regarding the midfielder and provided a scathing assessment. “It hurts me that a player of that talent can’t get on the football pitch, it’s a crying shame,” he told talkSPORT. “For me, he doesn’t go down as a legend, because he doesn’t match the energy and determination of legends that I’ve seen at that football club. “If he had [Kieran] Tierney’s determination, coupled with that ability, he might’ve gone down as the best player ever to play for Arsenal. “He’s become calculated in the way that he’s undermining the club with tweets, and I think it’s now time to go.” Keown recalled his criticism of the former Real Madrid man from a Europa League clash against Atletico Madrid in 2018. “Two-and-a-half years ago when Atletico Madrid knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League, I watched very closely and it felt like he [Ozil] was conning the fans,” he continued. “He wasn’t giving everything for the shirt; I accused him of crocodile tears, it felt like something was very wrong. That was two-and-a-half years ago, and my opinion hasn’t changed. “There was a session of illnesses, a mystery back injury, away games he wasn’t available. “Is there a problem with the player? Is he conning us? Eventually, he’ll write a book and we’ll get to know the whole story “But if you’ve got that much talent and you’re not getting picked, you can’t be giving 100 per cent, and that was happening two-and-a-half years ago. “He [Dr Sogut] accused me of jealousy and not being worthy; I think the 449 games for Arsenal qualify me, I’m not sure how many the agent has played. “My eyes don’t lie. Statistics tell you an amazing story about Ozil, which I don’t think is convincing.”

