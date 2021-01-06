Marcus Rashford is the world’s most valuable player.

CIES Observatory published a list of the 100 most valuable players in world football on Wednesday and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has topped the list as the most valuable.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has long been considered the most valuable player in the world, and the man most likely to surpass the current world record transfer fee, held by PSG teammate Neymar.

.@MarcusRashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 takes the lead in the ranking of big-5⃣ league players with the highest estimated transfer value as per @CIES_Football ⚽️ algorithm 👏 With only 1⃣8⃣ months of contract remaining, former leader @KMbappe 🇫🇷back to 5th place 🔥 Top 💯 ➡️ https://t.co/oDEfg1IRgj pic.twitter.com/FMCXMeMNGy — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) January 6, 2021

However, the 22-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his contract at the French club and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool. The CIES algorithm takes this into account and this results in a lower value for Mbappe on the list.

CIES note that the World Cup winner is now worth “only” €149.4m, which makes him the fifth most valuable player in the world.

Rashford meanwhile has three years remaining on his deal and is currently worth €165.6m with Erling Haaland, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bruno Fernandes rounding out the top five.

The CIES model takes into consideration a number of factors such as a player’s age, contract duration, performance, career progress and international status as well as the sporting and financial position of the selling club.

For most of the aforementioned reasons, Mbappe is worth a lot of cash just as it is the case for Rashford. However, that fact that Mbappe can leave for free in 18 months hurts his valuation on the list.

Should Real or Liverpool fail to secure an agreeement for his services this summer, they can proceed to negotiate a pre contract agreement with him this time next year, and sign him in summer 2022 for nothing.

Rashford meanwhile has enjoyed a stellar start to the current campaign having contributed 16 goals and four assists for club and country so far. The 23 year old has been vital alongside midfielder Fernandes in propelling United to the top of the table — level on points with Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford has been named the @guardian Footballer of the Year. The award is given to a player who has done something remarkable, whether by overcoming adversity, helping others or setting a sporting example by acting with exceptional honesty 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z5k1OB8X5Z — utdreport (@utdreport) January 4, 2021

Fernandes himself was ranked as the fourt most valuable player in the world with a a value of €151.1m.

Seven of the top 20 most valuable players right now are English — more than any other country. The list includes Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Harry Kane joining Rashford and Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi (€54m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (€47m) have been ranked at 97th and 131st respectively given their age and shortening contracts.

