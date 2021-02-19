Share and Enjoy !

“Marcus will be disappointed, really.”

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed what Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford lacks as part of his game.

Scholes believes that Rashford lacks “ruthlessness” in front of the goal and feels that the 23-year-old needs to be more clinical going forward.

Rashford is enjoying a fine season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team. The England international has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in all competitions for his side.

On Thursday, Man United faced off against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League tie. United came away with a comprehensive 4-0 victory on the night.

Rashford, himself, managed to get on the scoresheet in the 64th minute, but he was criticised for squandering two good chances in the first half.

7 goals in 7 European games for Marcus Rashford this season 🔴 pic.twitter.com/kWQZyymcGn — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 18, 2021

Scholes on Rashford.

Scholes appeared on BT Sport and explained that Rashford would need to improve his finishing if he wished to play more as a centre-forward.

“The goalkeeper’s made some really good saves but Marcus will be disappointed, really,” the 46-year-old said at halftime.

“I think he does need to be more ruthless. He’s got that ruthlessness missing from his game, which is probably why he doesn’t play centre-forward more, as he’d probably like to.

“He’s always playing in the wide areas because he probably lacks that real devilness to go and score a goal.”

Solskjaer on Rashford.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle United, manager Solskjaer revealed that he was working with Rashford to improve his finishing.

“He is getting better and better and closer and closer… he’s improving all the time,” the Norwegian said in a press conference.

“The chances he gets he gets because of his athleticism and his movement and he was strong to hold him off the first one, the goalkeeper came close to him so that was a hard-ish one.

Marcus Rashford is the only player to score in all of these competitions this season: ✅ Premier League

✅ Champions League

✅ EFL Cup

✅ FA Cup

✅ Europa League pic.twitter.com/tClEuAplxs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 18, 2021

“The second one the keeper comes out, that’s another one we’re working on. We had loads of practice on that the day before actually.

“But he’s improving and I can see that. We’re still working and he knows what we want him to improve on.

“The goal he scored was a very, very good example of composure and technical quality.”

