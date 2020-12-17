 Close sidebar

Marcus Rashford’s mother reveals how she skipped meals so that kids could eat

by Jeff Simon
Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s mother went to extreme lengths to ensure her children were provided for

23-year-old Marcus Rashford joined his mum for an interview with BBC Breakfast to discuss their difficult circumstances and experiences growing up.

The England international has been an active campaigner against food poverty and successfully convinced the British government to continue to support low-income families by providing free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays.

The Man United forward’s determination to help people in need stems from his own experiences of poverty as a child. But it was his mother who shouldered much of the burden in providing for the family.

“I had three jobs and if I didn’t do that we wouldn’t have been able to cook a pot of food, it’s just a bit difficult,” she revealed.

“So Marcus is only telling the story from how he sees it and the words he has been saying come from the bottom of his heart.

Rashford

“Sometimes it was really bad, I’d rather give the food to the kids than give it to myself, sometimes I didn’t get anything to eat.

“Sometimes we didn’t even have a loaf of bread in the house, it’s embarrassing to say, but we didn’t.”

Marcus also took time during the interview to reflect on his childhood and his mum’s sacrifices.

“All the little struggles and the sacrifices that you made, it helps you appreciate everything like 10 times more, so I don’t see it as a weakness,” he said.

“I think in sport you have to have something behind you that is pushing you. When you come from a place of struggle and pain a lot of the time it switches and it becomes your drive and motivation.”

