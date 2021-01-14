Marcus Rashford reveals the ‘only regret’ of his Manchester United career

Marcus Rashford revealed the only thing he regrets from his Manchester United career.

Red Devils striker Rashford received a special award from the Football Writers’ Association on Thursday for his efforts in alleviating child poverty and hunger.

After receiving the gong, Rashford revealed that the only thing he regrets in his professional career is missing out on getting to play under Man United legend, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson spent nearly 30 years at Old Trafford from 1986-2013 and oversaw a golden era for the Red Devils which coincided with the Premier League’s inception.

Man United were crowned champions a record 13 times under Fergie’s watch and won the Champions League twice. Both trophies have eluded United’s grasp since the Scotsman retired in 2013.

Rashford made his first-team debut for his boyhood club two years after Ferguson left and admits that he would’ve loved to work with the 79-year-old.

Man United are top of the Premier League in January for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 📈 pic.twitter.com/nb5sv7GO9Z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2021

“For me [hearing from Ferguson] was an unbelievable experience,” he revealed.

“And I think for me that is probably the only regret I have ever had in my career, never having the chance to play under Sir Alex.

“It is something which is probably never going to happen now but to be on the phone with him and just have 10 or 15 minutes conversation with him was amazing and I am pleased he was aware of the situation and he wanted to help as well, so it was brilliant.

“He has always, from the beginning really, backed me with what I am doing.

“Probably when other people in sports were telling me not to do it and just focus on football, he said if I believed in that, and I believe it is the right thing to do, then he is behind it.

“Those words from him are an amazing feeling to hear that.”

Ferguson sent a heartwarming tribute to the Rashford during the awards ceremony expressing his pride in seeing the 23-year-old gain plaudits for his footballing exploits and through his work with youth food poverty.

