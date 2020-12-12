Marcus Rashford needs to become more “deadly” according to former Manchester United striker Louis Saha.

A former Old Trafford fan favourite has claimed that Marcus Rashford lacks the ruthless attitude required to be a top marksman.

Ex-United forward Louis Saha is of the opinion that the 23-year-old is not yet “a world-class” striker as he is not “deadly” enough in front of goal.

Marcus Rashford has scored 4 goals against Manchester City, only against Chelsea has he scored more [5]. Another tomorrow would be nice 🔴 pic.twitter.com/llneyWNQdu — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 11, 2020

Rashford has enjoyed a meteoric rise since his debut for United back in 2016 aged just 18. Since then, he’s scored 77 goals and contributed 45 assists in 232 appearances for the Red Devils. Owing to his exploits, the England international is held in high regard among the Old Trafford faithful and rightfully so.

Last season was his best at the club having scored 22 goals in all competitions, helping United to a third-placed league finish along with three semi-final berths as well.

But not everybody seems to agree; in an interview with Genting Bet, Saha insists that Rashford has some way to go to emulate club legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

“Marcus Rashford is a world-class forward but he isn’t yet a world-class striker,” the Frenchman said.

“When you look around the world, there aren’t many players playing for big clubs such as Manchester United and perform on a big stage with his country.

“But Rashford can do whatever you want from him, he can defend when you need to and he can actually attack and create his own goals, score free kicks. He’s a top forward.”

“A striker is a different animal, a striker is someone who is really eager and you can see in his face that they want to score all the time and will focus on how to maximise the position where he can score. They won’t try to find that kind of ‘nice look’, a striker is just deadly. ”

But Saha is also optimistic that Rashford has the capability to fulfil his potential and attain the levels set by former United greats.

He continued: “Rashford still has the youth and the potential to do it – as Cristiano started in a certain position and now is the best striker you can ever imagine. Being a striker is an attitude and they obsess about scoring goals, they’re going to shout at any player that doesn’t give them the ball and you shout to yourself because you miss a goal.”

