Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford shared a classy moment with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford were both present at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Monday and they took the opportunity to congratulate each other on the occasion.

Rashford was awarded a special prize for his campaign against food poverty this year while Henderson was nominated for the main gong — BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

On the night, the Reds captain finished second to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton but he was delighted to accept the ‘Team of the Year’ award on Liverpool’s behalf while Jurgen Klopp was presented with the ‘Coach of the Year’ award.

The two players took to social media following the ceremony to congratulate each other.

Rashford subsequently replied to Henderson with a thoughtful message, congratulating the midfielder on his successful year.

“Thank you, bro,” he replied. “You thoroughly deserved that nomination.

“Congrats on a brilliant 2020. Appreciate your kind words as always.”

While the two represent rival club teams, they remain teammates and friends as England internationals and their mutual respect is a heartwarming sight.

Rashford’s admirers

Earlier in the year, Henderson paid tribute to Rashford’s ability, admitting he is often amazed by the attacker’s performances in training.

“You look at Marcus who’s been out with injury, but such a talented player. He does stuff in training where I just think ‘wow’,” he said.

Henderson isn’t the only Reds player who admires Rashford.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson said that the 23-year-old deserves a standing ovation at Anfield for the work he has put into feeding children.

“The two words that everyone’s saying are ‘Marcus Rashford’,” the Scotland captain said in an interview with The Times.

“He made politicians overturn the decision not to extend free school meals because he wanted every kid to get fed.

If mum taught us anything last night it’s that you never really know what struggle people are going through. Check in on one another today ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 22, 2020

“What he’s done was amazing, outstanding. Once the fans are back in, Marcus Rashford could be the first Man Utd player to get a standing ovation here.

“He’d definitely deserve it because thousands of families are going to get fed now.”

