Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed the only rival footballer that he would like to play alongside.

In a Twitter Q & A on Monday, the 23-year-old admitted that he would enjoy playing in the same team as Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne, if given the chance to do so.

Marcus Rashford.

Rashford joined Man United‘s youth academy aged seven and progressed through the club’s ranks before making his senior debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League in February 2016.

Rashford has gone from strength to strength with each passing season at Old Trafford. The 2019/20 campaign was the most productive of his Man United career, which saw him score 22 goals and register 12 assists in all competitions.

This season, the England international has continued his prolific form in front of the goal, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists for the Red Devils.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, is enjoying a respectable campaign with Pep Guardiola’s team, despite having been occasionally hampered by injuries.

The Belgian has managed seven goals and 16 assists in all competitions for the Citizens, who are in with a chance of winning the quadruple this season.

Rashford Twitter Q&A.

Rashford engaged in a Twitter Q&A on Monday and he was quizzed on a number of matters by fans and certain publications.

One user asked the Englishman to name the “One rival player you’d like to play with?”. Rashford offered a succinct reply: “De Bruyne”.

De Bruyne — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

Goal Africa asked Rashford to name the “greatest African player” that he has faced in the Premier League, to which he replied:

“I think there’s some great African talent in league at moment. Mane particularly.”

I think there’s some great African talent in league at moment. Mane particularly — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

Rashford was also asked to name any former player that he would’ve liked to have had the opportunity to play with. The striker replied that he would’ve loved to have experienced play with Man United legend Eric Cantona.

“You know what I spoke to Giggsy about playing with Cantona and the way he spoke about it id love to experience being on the pitch with him,” he said.

You know what I spoke to Giggsy about playing with Cantona and the way he spoke about it id love to experience being on the pitch with him — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2021

