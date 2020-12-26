Marcus Rashford has etched his name alongside former Manchester United greats with a goal against Leicester on Saturday

The 23-year-old gave the Red Devils an early lead during their clash against second-placed Leicester on Saturday. The striker missed a great chance in the opening minutes of the game when he headed over from Bruno Fernandes’s cross but made amends by slotting in his sixth goal of the season minutes later.

The goal meant that Rashford became the third-youngest player to score 50 Premier League goals for Manchester United. Aged 23 years and 56 days, Rashford is only behind Wayne Rooney (22 years and 157 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years 341 days) in terms of the youngest United players to reach the PL milestone.

Rashford’s opener was assisted by Fernandes who has officially been involved in over half of United’s Premier League goals since his debut (31/59), scoring 18 goals and assisting 13.

Following Rashford’s opener, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side enjoyed their lead for just under eight minutes before Leicester’s Harvey Barnes equalised from the edge of the penalty area.

Fernandes managed to briefly restore the lead as he tucked away a through ball from Edinson Cavani. The goal made him the first Portuguese player since Ronaldo to score 10 Premier League goals in a season.

Despite their goal-scoring heroics, United’s defence was found lacking on the day as Jamie Vardy equalised to grab a point for the Foxes.

Rashford still has a long way to go to emulate the success of Ronaldo and Rooney at United. Ronaldo managed 84 goals at Old Trafford before his switch to Real Madrid in 2009 whereas Rooney notched a massive 183 PL goals before moving to Everton.

Solskjaer meanwhile is adamant that the England international has the ability to become a United legend.

“Marcus is talented enough and grounded enough and driven enough to be a legend at this club,” he told reporters.

“I have to say his statistics already show his contribution. In and around the dressing room as well, he is a Man Utd boy through and through.”

