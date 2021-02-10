Share and Enjoy !

Sergio Ramos’s contract expires in the summer.

Manchester United have not reached out to Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos over a potential transfer, according to reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 34-year-old becomes a free agent in the summer and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as talks to extend his current Real contract have reportedly stalled.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men are reportedly scouting potential centre-backs to bolster their defence in the upcoming transfer window. And despite his age, Ramos could prove to be a useful addition to the Red Devils’ squad.

United have found goalscoring easy to come by, but they have often been let down by their lacklustre defending. After topping the league table last month, they now find themselves five points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

City have managed 13 clean sheets in the Premier League compared to Man United’s eight.

Last month, it was reported that Ramos was keen on a transfer to Man United as he entered the final six months of his contract with Los Blancos.

Spanish reports claimed that the Spain captain was offered a new contract by Real but with certain compromises. Two options were put on the table — a one-year extension at his current salary or a two-year extension with a 10% pay cut.

Ramos reportedly rejected both options as he wanted a two-year extension without a pay cut.

As such, new reports have claimed that Real have accepted the fact that their captain will end up leaving the Bernabeu this summer.

Fabrizio Romano: Man United are looking for a centre-back.

If he were to leave, Ramos would have no shortage of clubs interested in his services and Man United could be among those competing for his signature.

A report from Spanish publication Todofichajes has claimed that Ramos’s agent and brother Rene Ramos will travel to England next week to finalise a two-year deal.

However, Romano has played down any suggestions that the Red Devils have an agreement in place with the World Cup winner and claimed that a decision would be made in the coming months.

Also, Manchester United have not contacted Sergio Ramos agent as of today – they’ll decide for the real target as centre-back in the coming months.#PSG are interested [only if Sergio will leave the club as free agent, no decision yet – situation still open with Real]. 🇪🇸 #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2021

“Manchester United have not contacted Sergio Ramos agent as of today – they’ll decide for the real target as centre-back in the coming months. #PSG are interested [only if Sergio will leave the club as (a) free agent, no decision yet – situation still open with Real],” he wrote on Twitter.

Ramos is currently sidelined with a meniscus injury and will miss around six weeks of action.

