Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confident that their derby display against crosstown rivals Manchester City was the “best” of his managerial tenure.

Manchester United came into the game following a demoralising defeat to RB Leipzig in the midweek Champions League fixture and Solskjaer’s side needed a victory to boost their chances of silverware this season. While United failed to achieve that, a draw has saved Solskjaer from further scrutiny as manager.

The Manchester derby proved to be a dull affair in the end and ended with a 0-0 scoreline leaving both teams on the Top Four’s fringes and in a worse state to challenge for the title.

United ended up on the winning side against City thrice last season, and yet Solskjaer was adamant that this was side’s best display against the Citizens.

“In my time against City, that’s the best performance we’ve had. Not the best result, but the best performance,” he said in a post-game interview.

3 – Manchester United have failed to score in three home league games this season, one more than in the whole of the 2019-20 campaign at Old Trafford. Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/RfJbgJa5a3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2020

“We beat them last season, but those were different games, we counter-attacked. Today was the most we’ve been in the game; we kept them away from our box more.

“With the ball, we didn’t create as much as we wanted to. They probably had the bigger moments in open play; we had a few moments in corners. Overall, a draw, everyone should be happy with that.”

United have taken three points in just one of the opening six home league games, and that has left them staring at a place outside the Champions League spots for another season.

City meanwhile appeared a shadow of the team that tore opponents apart during their title-winning seasons with Pep Guardiola in years past. But the result did enable them to match a club record with their sixth straight clean sheet.

Man City have now gone over five hours without scoring against Man United 😳 pic.twitter.com/wdFKCqsQjS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 12, 2020

Speaking after the game, Guardiola had nothing but respect for the Red Devils.

“Take a look last season how they beat us,” said Guardiola.

“The quality of this team is they can play when you let them run. The important thing is we were so solid, we didn’t concede and on average had more chances. The game was tight, respect from both sides, and a good point for us.”

