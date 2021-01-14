Dwight Yorke issues trophy warning to Bruno Fernandes

“You are always going to be judged by the fact you have won things.”

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has warned star midfielder Bruno Fernandes that there’s no point in being the “best player if you don’t go on to win things at Manchester United”.

Yorke took time to praise manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for spotting the midfielder’s potential and claimed that the 26-year-old needs trophies in order to cement a standing among the elite.

Fernandes has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best players in the last year. The Portuguese midfielder has contributed to 33 goals in 31 league games, propelling Man United to the top of the league.

While Fernandes has accumulated several individual accolades along the way, collective trophies are yet to arrive for the Portuguese talisman.

United were recently knocked out the semi-finals of the League Cup by Manchester City and Yorke feels that Solskjaer’s team need to get over the line in order for Fernandes to sit alongside the world’s best.

“He has come in and really lifted the team in a really massive way,” he told Sky Sports.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] deserves a lot of credit for recognising such a player to bring in.

“What he has brought to the team has been second to none. He has been consistent and a star performer week in, week out, and has mobilised the team and given them an energy which was lacking earlier on in the campaign.

“He is undoubtedly one of the best players there, if not the best player there at this present time, but there is no point being the best player if you don’t go on to win things at Manchester United.

“You are always going to be judged by the fact you have won things.

“They got to three semi-finals last season and they have got to another semi-final this year and not got over the line. So time is ticking in terms of that and in terms of the results.

“It is not very often that you get to those kinds of positions and he now needs to convert those into trophies – that will be the next steps.”

