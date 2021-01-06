Ed Woodward has reclaimed the title of best-paid director in the Premier League.

Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward is the highest-earning director in the Premier League once again as per recent figures.

Woodward raked in £3.09m during the 2019-20 season and has reclaimed the top spot after conceding the position to Tottenham’s Daniel Levy in 2018-19, as reported by the Times.

During that year, Levy earned £7m including a £3m bonus in conjunction with Spurs’s £1bn new stadium development. However, during the last campaign, the Englishman’s earnings dipped to £2.96m placing him second to Woodward.

Woodward has been in charge of United since 2013 having joined the Red Devils as an executive vice chairman in 2012. The 49-year-old made £3.16m in the 2018-19 season but had reigned as the best-paid Premier League chief for some time beforehand.

Manchester United’s accounts show that Woodward and board members were paid a total of £6.8m in the year ending June 30, 2020.

The club also announced a decrease in revenue from £627m to £509m in October, which happens to be their lowest figure since 2015 owing to the impact of the pandemic.

“We are getting closer to those objectives..”

While Woodward has garnered praise for his efforts in boosting United’s commercial revenue and sponsorships, he has been repeatedly criticised by supporters for his failures in the transfer market and his managerial appointments since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Last summer, fans took aim at the Englishman for failing to sign star winger Jadon Sancho over refusing to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £80m asking price.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also splashed out £40m on Donny van de Beek who has managed a meagre three starts since his arrival and handed a lucrative contract to 33-year-old striker Edinson Cavani.

However, Woodward insists that the club’s recruitment had been “top class” and was responsible for their surge to the top of the Premier League.

Ahead of last week’s clash against Aston Villa, Woodward noted that the club were “getting closer” to their goals.

“Just as important is the work we see being done behind the scenes to build a winning culture consistent with the club’s traditions of attacking football played by youthful, hard-working teams fusing homegrown talent with top-class recruits,” he said in his programme notes.

“We are getting closer to those objectives as the squad continues to develop following the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani.

“Our ongoing investment reflects the tremendous resilience of the club and our commitment to supporting Ole while remaining disciplined at an extremely challenging time.”

Read More About: ed woodward, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer