Lee Sharpe has leapt to Harry Maguire’s defence

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has claimed that the £80m signing has been of value to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side despite his mistakes.

Sharpe claims that the criticism that the England international has faced at Old Trafford “is a bit harsh” and that the centre back has been “phenomenal” for the Red Devils.

Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender following his transfer from Leicester City in the summer of 2019. The record price tag did little to quell the weight of expectations on the 27-year-old.

However, Maguire managed to settle in quite well at his new home and Solskjaer saw fit to reward him with the captain’s armband halfway through his debut season.

Since his debut campaign, questions have been posed regarding his value to the side and some of his actions on and off the field fall have come under scrutiny.

But Sharpe remains unmoved in his support for Maguire and feels that doubters have picked the wrong target in Manchester.

“I think what happened in the summer on his holidays has spilt over a little bit,” he told Stadium Astro.

“I think he’s had a couple of not so good games and people have picked up on it. But I think the consistency levels since he got to United have been phenomenal.

🗣 "It's hard work" Harry Maguire on Manchester United turning their season around to become potential title challengers pic.twitter.com/6P0z0auRGt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 1, 2021

“He has shored up the defence, he reads the game really well, he can play. You can tell that as a kid he was more of a midfielder than a defender because he’s more of a footballer than just a stopper.

“I think he has been fantastic for the club. Criticism is a bit harsh.”

Sharpe clarified that playing for a club of United’s stature comes with added criticism and pressure.

“You go and play for a club like Manchester United, who are one of the biggest in the world, it’s part of the territory,” he added.

Harry Maguire when the ball comes in from a corner. pic.twitter.com/lSBvhCGgM7 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 1, 2021

“You have to take the criticism.

“You are there to be shot at, but no-one generally criticises you more than yourself. I think he has handled things well.

“It’s a difficult place to go (to). Stepping up from any club to go to Manchester United is difficult and I think he’s handled it with class.”

