Manchester United have reportedly moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United will not attempt to sign Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo during the upcoming transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils reportedly believe that Ronaldo’s massive salary demands would make any potential deal unfeasible and as such, they have now turned their attention to securing other targets.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is reportedly the club’s preferred summer signing.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in 2018 after spending nine fruitful years in the Spanish capital.

The Portugal captain won two La Liga trophies and four Champions League titles amongst other trophies during his time with Los Blancos.

At Juventus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has continued in the same vein, winning two Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups with the Turin giants.

Additionally, during the 2019-20 season, only one player bettered Ronaldo’s league tally of 33 goals, despite the Portuguese superstar finishing the campaign aged 35.

This season, Cristiano has managed to go one better, sitting atop Serie A’s top scorers’ list with 23 goals to his name, four ahead of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

However, for all his success, Ronaldo came under heavy criticism last week after Andrea Pirlo’s side were knocked out of the Champions League Round of 16 following a shock result against Porto.

The 36-year-old was condemned for failing to adequately block a free kick taken by Porto’s Sérgio Oliveira, deep into extra-time.

In the days since Juventus’s disappointing Champions League result, reports have emerged linking Ronaldo with a move away from Italy.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have been reported as the leading candidates to secure his signature.

However, a report from Express Sport has poured cold water on the possibility of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side signing Ronaldo in the summer.

The report claims that the Red Devils will not attempt to recruit the Portugal international and that the club are now “focused on signing other targets instead”.

The club have reportedly been put off by Ronaldo’s significant salary demands, which are difficult to fulfil, even for a team of United’s stature.

Haaland is reportedly Man United’s “preferred target”, while the likes of Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Jules Kounde have also been tipped to arrive at Old Trafford.

