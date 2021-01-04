Aaron Wan-Bissaka revealed how Bruno Fernandes mentors him at Manchester United

Man United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed that his ongoing development at Old Trafford is being moulded by midfield sensation Fernandes who is always on hand to offer advice and support to his teammates.

The highly-rated defender says he doesn’t feel like a youngster anymore despite only being 23 and is keen to develop into a senior star at the club.

Fernandes meanwhile has almost singlehandedly changed his club’s fortunes since his arrival in Manchester a year ago. The 26-year-old carries himself like a leader within the dressing room despite not donning the captain’s armband.

“Bruno helps everyone – on and off the pitch,” Wan-Bissaka revealed to the United Review.

“He tells me before the game what he thinks I should do and which positions he thinks I should get into when he gets the ball, and where I should be.

“He has done it with the other players, and I can see that, along with the impact that he has made.

“When I scored my goal [against Newcastle], he said he couldn’t believe I could shoot! That goal there was to show him!”

Bruno Fernandes among Premier League midfielders since his debut: 🥇 Most games won [19]

🥇 Most goals [19]

🥇 Most non-penalty goals [10]

🥇 Most assists [14] Transformative. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/vdS38kklIc — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 4, 2021

“That title ‘young’ has left me now!”

Wan-Bissaka burst onto the scene back in the 2018-19 season and still has a long way to go to fulfil his potential but the defender admits that he no longer feels like a youngster.

“Yeah – in football now, it might be a few more years before I hit my peak, but once you turn 23, you’re not young anymore,” he added.

“That title ‘young’ has left me now!”

When asked about his ambitions for 2021, the defender remained optimistic.

“Just for the team to finish as high as we possibly can in the table and, hopefully, bring a few trophies back to the club,” he added.

“The match against Watford coming up is another [FA] Cup game and it’s certainly a competition we want to go far in.

“I think we’ve just had a turnaround since the slow start to the season. You can see the position we are in now, how things have changed. The results have been coming good and I hope it can continue.”

