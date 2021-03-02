Real Madrid reportedly open to selling Raphael Varane to Man United in the summer

Share and Enjoy !

Varane has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to part ways with defender Raphael Varane and sell him to Manchester United in the summer, according to reports.

Varane’s current contract with Madrid runs out in 2022 and the Spanish giants reportedly feel that the Frenchman is unlikely to sign a contract extension at the club.

As such, according to some reports, the reigning La Liga champions would prefer to sell the World Cup winner for a fee in the upcoming transfer window, rather than let him go for nothing next year.

Varane joined Real in the summer of 2011 from Lens in a £9m transfer, as an 18-year-old.

At the time, Varane was seen as one of France’s most promising youngsters, but few could have envisioned the success the defender would go on to achieve during his spell at the club.

Varane has gone from strength to strength in the Spanish capital, cementing his spot as the club’s starting centre-back alongside Sergio Ramos.

The 27-year-old has lifted 18 trophies with Los Blancos during his decade in Madrid, and also won the World Cup with France back in 2018.

However, following his 10-year stay with the 13-time Champions League winners, Varane could be on his way out of the Bernabéu in the summer, according to some reports.

A report from the Manchester Evening News claims that the France international is unhappy with his current salary at the club and feels that there is “too great a difference” between himself and the club’s best-paid players.

Additionally, the same report claims that Real would be willing to sell the three-time La Liga winner to the Red Devils in the summer, as they are “pessimistic” about Varane signing a contract extension.

As a result, the club would rather earn a considerable fee for the Frenchman this year, rather than sell him for nothing in 2022.

Various publications have already reported on Varane’s teammate Ramos being linked with a summer move.

If both Ramos and Varane were to end up leaving in the summer, Real would have an enormous task on their hands trying to find suitable replacements for both players in the current market.

