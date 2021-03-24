Man United ranked third on list of Premier League’s ‘one-man’ teams

Manchester United have been revealed as the Premier League’s third-most ‘one-man’ team.

According to data provided by TheseAreTheOdds, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have scored 56 league goals this season, of which 26 goals have been directly contributed by Bruno Fernandes in the form of a goal or an assist.

This makes the Portugal international responsible for 46.4 per cent of all of Man United’s goals in the Premier League during the current campaign.

Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has quickly established himself as one of the best players in Europe, following his €55 million transfer to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon last year.

The 26-year-old has almost singlehandedly managed to rejuvenate the club’s performances and has proven to be an indispensable asset in the process.

Despite playing only half of the 2019/20 season, Fernandes still managed 12 goals and eight assists in just 23 appearances for the Red Devils.

This season, Fernandes has managed to better his performances, contributing 23 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

However, Man United‘s apparent dependence on Fernandes to secure results or to bail them out of difficult situations has led to criticisms of the club being a ‘one-man’ team. And the statistics appear to concur with that idea.

🅰️ All ten of Bruno Fernandes' Premier League assists this season have come from open play 🤷‍♂️ And people call him a dead ball merchant pic.twitter.com/er9P2dF7Js — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 23, 2021

Premier League’s ‘one-man’ teams.

A report from TheseAreTheOdds has ranked some of the Premier League‘s ‘one-man’ teams.

Tottenham Hotspur were awarded the top spot in this regard due to their reliance on striker Harry Kane. The 27-year-old has directly been involved in 30 of Tottenham’s 49 goals this season.

As a result, Kane has contributed a staggering 61.2 per cent of all of Spurs’ goals in the league.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United were ranked second on the list due to their dependence on striker Callum Wilson, with his 15 goal involvements accounting for 53.5 per cent of their total goals tally.

As mentioned above, Man United have been ranked third due to Fernandes’ significant contribution to his team’s overall goals figure.

On the lower end of the scale, Chelsea have emerged as the club with the least reliance on a single player with Timo Werner’s 10 goal involvements making up just 22.7 per cent of his side’s 44 goals.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, harry kane, Manchester United, newcastle united, Premier League