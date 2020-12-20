Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has hit out at current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dutch coaching great Louis van Gaal has claimed that the only reason Solskjaer has lasted at Old Trafford is because he is a former player.

Van Gaal opened up to the media regarding his old club and was less than complimentary on the Norwegian coach. The Dutchman believes that Solskjaer benefits from additional protection from the board given his history with the club. As such, he wouldn’t have to face the ignominy of getting the sack halfway through a season.

“Solskjaer is an ex-player, so they will not sack him as quickly as someone else,” said Van Gaal of the Norwegian as reported by the Mirror.

“United won’t sack a manager during the season especially Solskjaer. I see all the stories about Solskjaer and his future in the media.

“But they waited with sacking me until the end of the season, and that could happen to him.”

Van Gaal was relieved of his coaching duties in the summer of 2016, hours after winning the club’s 11th FA Cup title against Crystal Palace. The former Barcelona manager replaced David Moyes as head coach at Old Trafford and believed that he was finally getting things on track before getting sacked.

And he thinks that Solskjaer is set upon the same route.

“They waited with sacking me until the end of the season, and that could happen to him,” he added.

He also wasted no time criticising his former team’s performance in their recent 0-0 derby draw against Manchester City.

“All Man United did was defend with ten men,” said the Dutchman.

“Everyone knows my relationship with Pep Guardiola, who is angry with me because I challenged him in my last book.

“But I enjoyed watching City more than United. I have far more sympathy for City than for United.

“Honestly, United were just defending and hoping they can do a quick hit on the counter.

“United just defend and put a couple of players up front who can run 100 metres in 9 seconds. Is that a world record?

“In the derby, United played as if they were City’s servants.”

Read More About: Barcelona, dutch, louis van gaal, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer