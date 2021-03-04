Share and Enjoy !

“I think he’s a little bit out of his depth.”

Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe has expressed doubts regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ability to lead the Red Devils.

Sharpe highlighted the “good job” that Solskjaer has done at Old Trafford but added that he has never been convinced that the Norwegian is the “right man” for the job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has endured a mixed season with the Red Devils this term.

The 48-year-old has played a key role in improving the performances of youngsters such as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford and integrating them into the first-team.

Man United have also put up a respectable showing in the Premier League, as they currently find themselves second in the table.

However, Solskjaer’s men have come under criticism for throwing away a potential title charge with their erratic performances in recent weeks.

After topping the table in January, the Red Devils have fallen 14 points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the league. Furthermore, they were knocked out of the Champions League group stages by RB Leipzig last December.

Manchester United’s last three games: Man Utd 0-0 Real Sociedad

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd 😐 pic.twitter.com/KMN5hMIkto — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 3, 2021

Sharpe on Solskjaer.

Sharpe, speaking to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on the Manchester Derby, expressed his doubts regarding Solskjaer’s ability to take Man United forward.

“I have to say I’ve never really thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the right man for the Manchester United job,” Sharpe said.

“Yes, he’s done a good job, but I think he’s done as well as he can do, to be honest. The board have backed him, they’ve given him money to spend, but he’d never have been my first choice, purely because of that lack of experience.

“So to then come in to one of the biggest clubs in the world off the back of that record, I think he’s a little bit out of his depth.

“I hope he proves me wrong; he’s a great bloke and he is doing a good job. I just don’t think he’s the ultimate man for the job.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: lee sharpe, Manchester City, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League