Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed why he never enjoyed playing against Diego Costa and Luis Suarez.

Foster claimed that both of the aforementioned players would make life difficult for him, by often kicking out, pestering or scratching him in an effort to win the game.

However, despite this, the 37-year-old admitted that he loves “those type of players”, as they are “pure winners”.

Ben Foster.

Current Watford keeper Foster was signed by Alex Ferguson for Man United back in 2005.

Foster was hailed as one of the best English shot-stoppers in the game and was expected to surpass then United keeper Edwin van der Sar.

However, injury issues and inconsistent performances meant that he only lasted five years at Old Trafford, which included two loans spells at Watford.

During his long career in England, Foster has come up against some of the sport’s best forwards, which include Costa and Suarez.

Foster on Costa & Suarez.

Foster spoke on The Cycling GK YouTube channel and he was asked to pick the player that he most disliked playing against.

“It’s a good question and it’s Diego Costa because he was just a filthy little rat,” Foster said.

“And he would just snarl and scratch and he wouldn’t leave you alone and he wouldn’t give you a second (to) breathe.”

The England international also highlighted Suarez as a player with similar attributes.

“And do you know what, Luis Suarez was a bit like that as well,” he added.

“He was horrible to play against, he would kick you, he would scratch, he would do anything.

“But just pure winners, I love those type of players. You want those types of players on your team. Animals!’”

Foster on Roy Keane.

The ex-Stoke City keeper was also asked to name the hardest player he played alongside and he picked none other than Roy Keane.

“[I was with Roy Keane] only for a little bit,” the Englishman revealed.

“And he did scare the life out of me, to be fair. He was a scary bloke.”

