Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that his current job is greying his hair

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will celebrate two years since he took over as head coach from Jose Mourinho on Saturday, a day before United face off against Leeds United. The former striker claims that games like their nervy 3-2 win over Sheffield United are enough to make him feel the strain of one of the most high-profile jobs in football.

“I’ve really enjoyed these two years, even though games like this make my hair turn even greyer very quickly,” the Norwegian joked.

“I hate talking about what I’ve done and where we’re at. I don’t enjoy that bit. I always look forward, and I know there’s a lot of work to be done still to get to the standard and level I want. That’s what we’re working on every single day.”

The Red Devils were hoping to welcome fans back into the stadium for Sunday’s game, but their return has been delayed after the UK government kept Manchester in tier three which happens to be the toughest coronavirus restrictions in England.

Currently, Liverpool and Everton are two of four clubs who have been permitted to have supporters inside their stadium during games. And United’s 47-year-old coach pointed out the advantage it lends to their rivals.

“This is a delicate question to answer because we want fans into the stadiums,” he said.

“I can’t see why we should stop the fans coming into the stadium where it’s possible. It’s such a difficult answer to give.

“I don’t think there would be any problem for us at Old Trafford to host 2,000 or 4,000 as well. We can’t wait to get the fans in. I don’t want to say it’s not fair that they get the fans in but, of course, it’s an advantage for them because everyone loves the support from their own club. So we just wait and hopefully next time we’ll be open.”

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer