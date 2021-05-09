Man United are reportedly interested in signing Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United are “determined” to make Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho their main signing in the summer, according to reports.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a fan of the 21-year-old and the Red Devils are prioritising the addition of an “authentic winger” like Sancho to the squad.

Sancho is one of the most sought-after attackers in world football. The England international has been frequently linked with moves away from Dortmund over the last few years with Man United among the clubs who are interested in snapping him up.

Last week, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that the club holds a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Sancho which allows him to leave under certain conditions.

“We already had a gentlemen’s agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions,” Zorc told ARD.

“In the end, the requirements were not met.”

Last summer, United were reportedly close to securing a deal for Sancho but pulled out in the end over Dortmund’s reported £100m asking price for the winger.

Jadon Sancho has contributed to 30+ goals in each of his last 3 seasons with Dortmund: 📅 18/19:

• 13 goals

• 20 assists 📅 19/20:

• 20 goals

• 20 assists 📅 20/21:

• 14 goals

• 18 assists 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KK0GaEQHqP — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 8, 2021

Now, however, a report from the Daily Star has claimed that Solskjaer’s side are “determined” to make Sancho their “major signing” in the upcoming transfer window.

Solskjaer is reportedly a fan of the 21-year-old and as such, Sancho sits atop the list of all the possible high-profile arrivals at Man United in the summer.

In addition, the Red Devils reportedly consider the signing of an “authentic winger” like Sancho as a matter of great importance.

United supposedly believe that Sancho can be signed for close to £80m which would represent a notable drop from his asking price a year ago.

Despite a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign, Sancho has rediscovered his form in the second half of the season — contributing an impressive 14 goals and 18 assists across all competitions.

