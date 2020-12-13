Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes that the blame for most of the current team’s problems lies with the management

Man United faced off against rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday and came away with a point following a 0-0 draw. The result leaves the Red Devils in eighth spot, four points off league leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and Neville wasn’t pleased.

In the aftermath of the match, the former United defender took the opportunity to criticise his former club’s decisions since Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Manchester United vs 'Big Six' Teams 🔴⚪️ Man United 1-6 Spurs

Man United 0-1 Arsenal

Man United 0-0 Chelsea

Man United 0-0 Chelsea Disappointing 😬#MUFC #PL pic.twitter.com/ESDK52533s — Living Football (@LivingFtbl) December 12, 2020

“I’ve still got a thing in the back of my mind with this club that to allow a manager to win a title, you have to arm him with the players to do so,” he told Sky Sports.

“And have the ownership, the recruitment department, whatever you want to call them, done that?

“He needed another centre-back, he needed a right-winger. They had to play Pogba left-wing today, Greenwood on the right-wing. They’re still fudging it.

“They have six midfield players and trying to fit them all in.

“It is square pegs in round holes all the time – I don’t think they have given any manager in the last five or six years a team that can win the title. That’s the job of the people above.”

After criticising the management, he went on to say that current manager and former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also culpable but that most of the blame didn’t lie with him.

“For me, there is dual culpability in terms of why Manchester United aren’t successful,” said the Englishman

“Ole’s lack of success in not winning a title will not just be down to him but he’s got to get close with that group of players and start dominating matches.”

Neville explained that Solskjaer will be aware of Man United’s current lacklustre standards.

“He won’t think that first half against West Ham [in a 3-1 win] is anywhere near the standard that is going to get Manchester United to a title,” he said.

“He obviously will keep putting a positive spin on it and today said it’s the best they’ve played against City but the reality of it is he’ll know they’re not performances that will win titles. They’re not; they’re nowhere near.”

