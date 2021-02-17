Share and Enjoy !

David de Gea could end up leaving in the summer.

Three major European clubs are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in the summer, according to reports. Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are said to be keeping tabs on the Spanish ‘keeper.

The 30-year-old has often been criticised for his performances this season and as such, Man United are, according to some reports, willing to sell De Gea in the upcoming transfer window.

However, any potential move will prove to be difficult as no club would be keen on matching the Spaniard’s current salary with the Red Devils.

David de Gea.

De Gea arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2011 for a then British record fee for a goalkeeper of approximately £18.9m.

The Spain international went on to establish himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world in the following years. He was included in the PFA Team of the year in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

However, during the 2018 World Cup, De Gea endured a disastrous tournament and his team were knocked out in the Round of 16 by hosts Russia.

Over two years later, the 30-year-old’s form has yet to recover. While he has put in encouraging performances on certain occasions, his consistent brilliance from his early years at Old Trafford appears to have deserted him.

A few weeks ago, the ex-Atletico Madrid man was criticised for his display during Man United‘s 3-3 draw against Everton.

The Spaniard was blamed for two of the three goals his side conceded, which led to United dropping two crucial points in the title race.

De Ge transfer.

In light of this, it now appears that De Gea has been linked with a move in the upcoming transfer window.

A report from Todofichajes has claimed that several clubs are interested in recruiting the Spaniard including Juventus, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain

The report goes on to claim that the club’s hierarchy would be willing to sell the keeper in the summer. The move would allow back-up keeper Dean Henderson to take over the starting position. However, it must be stressed that there are no suggestions from the club that Man United are preparing to sell De Gea.

Additionally, the report also highlights that any potential transfer could be scuppered by De Gea’s massive contract with United which sees him earn £375,000 a week.

As such, if the Madrid native were to leave Old Trafford, it is very likely that he will need to take a pay-cut in order to facilitate a move.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: david de gea, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer