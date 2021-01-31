Man United keeper explains why Bruno Fernandes is so effective at penalties

“It’s almost impossible to read his body language.”

Manchester United back-up keeper Lee Grant has explained why midfielder Bruno Fernandes is so successful at slotting in spot-kicks.

Grant revealed that the 26-year-old’s penalties were difficult to save due to the unique hopping technique he employs in his run-up to the goal.

Fernandes has been incredibly productive for the Red Devils since his £47m transfer from Sporting Lisbon over a year ago.

The ex-Udinese man has scored 28 goals and laid on 18 assists for his teammates during his time at Old Trafford.

Of his total goals tally, 15 have come from the penalty spot with the Portuguese international missing his mark just once against Newcastle last October.

Grant on Fernandes’s penalty technique.

Third-choice keeper Grant spoke to The Athletic and revealed that Fernandes’s peculiar run-up technique makes it challenging for keepers to predict the ball’s trajectory.

“Usually, I’m already forming an opinion about where the penalty-taker is going to put the ball after the first or second step of their run-up,” the former Burnley man explained.

“I’m looking at their body shape, the angle they are coming in, and that’s when I make my decision. With Bruno, though, it’s almost impossible to read his body language.

“I think I saved one penalty out of 25 from Bruno! Bruno was rolling it in the corner with that smile on his face.

“I told him afterwards how difficult it was to read what he was going to do. It made him laugh.”

The 38-year-old also revealed that the ex-Novara man possessed a penalty technique unmatched by anybody else.

It's been a year since Bruno Fernandes signed for Man United: He's been directly involved in more PL goals than any other player since his debut. Man United have picked up more points than any other club since his debut. Game changer. pic.twitter.com/fg0UP2fERD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 29, 2021

This season, Fernandes has been continued to be Man United’s most prolific offensive player — providing 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

His exploits have enabled his side to emerge as serious contenders for the league title as they sit second in the table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

