Former AC Milan goalkeeper Giovanni Galli, who secured a trial for Amad Diallo at Atalanta, has hailed the 18-year-old as a future Ballon d’Or contender.

Galli labelled Diallo a “unique” player and believes that the talented winger has “all the qualities” required to compete for the aforementioned award in the near future.

Diallo arrived at Manchester United back in January after impressing during his spell at Atalanta. He spent much of his youth career with the Italian side before being handed his senior debut in 2019.

The 18-year-old contributed an impressive 37 goals and 24 assists for Atalanta’s various youth sides, prompting his promotion to the first team.

The teenager has also managed to make an impression following his arrival at Old Trafford. He scored two goals on his Under-23 debut against Liverpool back in January.

Galli, speaking in an interview with Goal, believes that Diallo has the required traits to emerge as a contender for football’s most coveted individual prize.

“Amad is unique,” the former Italy international said.

“At the same time, he must make sure he does not lose his speed, which is a quality that distinguishes him from others.

“In short, I think he has all the qualities to be a candidate for the Ballon d’Or in the next five years.”

Diallo seems to have also earned some of his teammates’ respect in training with Luke Shaw claiming that the Ivorian has a “brilliant” first touch.

“He’s still so young but he’s come into training and you can tell he’s got confidence, you can tell by the way he plays,” Shaw told Sky Sports.

“His first touch is brilliant, the way he takes the ball and drives at players and he’s got great skill.

“It was interesting because Harry (Maguire) said to me the other day that he reminded him of (Riyad) Mahrez when he was at Leicester – really quick, skilful, agility, he can turn really quick and has got great skills.

“I would probably agree with Harry, he does remind me of Mahrez, even the way Mahrez plays now – I’ve seen the qualities that Amad obviously has and has shown in training.

“Obviously Mahrez is a wonderful player, so if he’s any good like him it will be great for United.”

