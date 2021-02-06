Luiz Suarez reveals what hurt him the most during Barcelona departure

Luis Suarez has criticised Barcelona for how they treated him towards the end of his time at Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has spoken out against his former club Barcelona following his departure from the club last year.

Suarez believes that he was “disrespected” by the Spanish giants and that he wasn’t allowed to leave the Blaugrana with his “head held high”.

Suarez joined Atletico Madrid last September on a free transfer after spending over six years with Barcelona.

The Uruguay international forged a fearsome attacking reputation alongside Lionel Messi during his time in Catalonia.

He scored 198 goals for the five-time European Cup winners, becoming the second-highest goalscorer in the club’s history and also created 97 assists.

Following Quique Setién’s sacking last summer, Dutchman Ronald Koeman was recruited to manage the club.

Koeman proceeded to inform Suarez that he didn’t see him as part of his future plans at Barcelona. The conversation marked the beginning of the end for the 34-year-old’s career at the club.

Despite his acrimonious departure from Barcelona, Suarez has managed to hit the ground running at his new club Atletico.

The former Liverpool man has scored 14 goals and provided two assists for Diego Simeone’s side who sit atop the league table — on course to win their first title since 2014.

Suarez speaks out.

Suarez spoke with Spanish publication Onda Cero and revealed that Barcelona denied him the chance to leave the club on a positive note.

“It was tough because of the way I was disrespected,” the former Ajax man explained.

“I wanted my children to see me leave the club with my head held high.

“When the time came to tell my children about the move, it was very difficult. They’re older now and sensed there was going to be a change.

“There were some very tough moments surrounding my departure from Barcelona. There were rumours that were eventually confirmed and that’s what hurt me the most.”

