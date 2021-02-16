Share and Enjoy !

Luis Suarez has a hidden transfer clause in his contract.

Former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez has a clause in his Atletico Madrid contract that permits him to leave for free in the summer, according to reports.

However, it could amount to nothing as the Uruguay international has no intention of leaving Los Colchoneros anytime soon as he is reportedly happy at the club.

Suarez has been in phenomenal form for Diego Simeone‘s side since his arrival from Barcelona last September.

The striker has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances for the club, propelling them to the top of La Liga.

Suarez currently sits as the top scorer in the division — ahead of Lionel Messi and his exploits have put Atletico on course to win their first league title since 2014.

However, despite a great start to life at the Wanda Metropolitano, Suarez could end up leaving the club in the summer if he wishes to do so.

Spanish publication Marca reported that the 34-year-old’s current two-year contract with Atletico contains various clauses.

One of the aforementioned clauses allows him to leave the club for free on June 30, 2021. However, the same report goes on to claim that the former Ajax man has no desire to trigger said clause as he is happy in the Spanish capital.

Additionally, Mundo Deportivo also claimed that Suarez has already been paid a €1m bonus for scoring 15 goals for the club and that another bonus would be paid if he were to reach the 20 goal mark.

Simeone on Suarez.

Last month, manager Simeone spoke ahead of his side’s clash against Valencia in the league and took the opportunity to praise Suarez.

“The moment I spoke with Luis on the phone I found what he gives on the pitch: a lot of desire and energy,” Simeone said in a press conference.

“The team helps him to be at his best, which is scoring, something that has marked him throughout his career.”

