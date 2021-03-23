“He is an admirable defender.”

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has revealed the toughest defender that he’s faced over his illustrious career.

Suarez said that current Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva is the most difficult opponent that he’s battled with, adding that the Brazil international is someone he has “always liked”.

Suarez is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. The Uruguay international has enjoyed successful spells at clubs across Europe.

Suarez began his European career with FC Groningen back in 2006 before moving to Dutch giants Ajax a year later.

It was at the Amsterdam club that he began to attract attention for his goalscoring exploits. He managed 111 goals and 68 assists in just 159 appearances for the four-time European Cup winners.

Barcelona | 198

Ajax | 111

Liverpool | 82

Uruguay | 63

Atletico | 19

Groningen | 15

Nacional | 12 Luis Suarez has scored his 500th goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zmPlKdOttn — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2021

His performances earned him a move to Liverpool where he continued his rich vein of form, with 82 goals and 47 assists in just 133 games for the Reds.

His 2013-14 season, where Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League, will go down as one of the best displays of any striker in the league’s history.

He would later move to Barcelona and enjoy a tremendously successful six-year spell before finally arriving at his current club Atletico Madrid in September 2020.

It’s fair to say that Los Colchoneros have hugely benefited from the 34-year-old’s contributions as they sit atop the La Liga table, on course to win their first league title since 2014.

Suarez, meanwhile, is the second-highest top scorer in the Spanish top-flight with 19 goals, just four behind Lionel Messi’s tally of 23 goals.

Suarez on his toughest opponent.

Having played at the highest level for several years, it comes as little surprise that Suarez has faced off against some of the game’s best defenders including Sergio Ramos, Vincent Kompany, Diego Godin and more.

However, the Uruguayan snubbed all of the aforementioned greats and named Paris Saint-Germain legend and current Chelsea defender Silva as his toughest opponent.

“A defender that has given me trouble and that I have faced several times was Thiago Silva,” said Suarez, via ESPN FC.

“He is an admirable defender who I have always liked, because of the difficulties (that) he causes.”

In a separate interview with Gerard Romero on Twitch, Suarez was also asked to choose between PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The 2015 Champions League winner ended up siding with the Norwegian prodigy over the Frenchman.

“He (Haaland) is a great player, he is at a spectacular level. He has an admirable physical power. He is one of the best 9s in the world that will mark an era,” Suarez said.

“A little more for Haaland, but Mbappe is at a very high level.”

