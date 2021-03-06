Louis Saha on the moment he realised Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘an animal’

Share and Enjoy !

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has recalled the moment from his Red Devils career when he realised that Cristiano Ronaldo was “an animal”.

Saha highlighted a Man United game against AS Roma during the 2008 Champions League quarter-finals. Alex Ferguson‘s men clinched a 2-0 victory on the night and Ronaldo etched his name onto the scoresheet.

Saha was left amazed by the physical prowess and courage that Ronaldo had demonstrated when he scored the crucial away goal from a header for his team.

Saha arrived at Old Trafford from Fulham in a £15.75m transfer back in January 2004.

The Frenchman would go on to enjoy a successful career with the Red Devils, scoring 42 goals and providing 20 assists in 124 appearances.

Saha’s move to Manchester took place just six months after Ronaldo’s transfer from Sporting Lisbon was completed.

The pair were teammates for over four years until Saha left on a free transfer to Everton in 2008.

Despite their extended time together, it didn’t take long for the former France international to recognise the Portuguese superstar’s talent.

Saha: ‘this guy is an animal’

Saha spoke with talkSPORT and recalled the moment from his Man United career when he was left awe-struck by Cristiano’s ability.

“The moment when I thought he was extraterrestrial was the goal against Roma away from home in the Champions League,” the 42-year-old revealed.

“The ball went wide and he bombarded forward and the strength that he actually generated into that action, because he came maybe 20 metres late into the box and he jumped way higher than anybody, and now he’s doing this every week.

“It was powerful, courageous and he didn’t care about getting hurt. That was when I thought: ‘Hang on a minute, this guy is an animal’.”

Saha also explained that while he knew that Ronaldo possessed ample ability and talent, he had no clue that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was capable of scoring the type of goals that he had scored against Roma.

