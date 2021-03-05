Share and Enjoy !

“Fernandes has been more effective.”

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes that Bruno Fernandes has been “more effective” in England than Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

Saha praised De Bruyne for his consistent performances over the last two years but admitted that he would pick Fernandes over the Belgian because “he’s not missed any games”.

Fernandes & De Bruyne.

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford in a £49.5m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. The Portugal international has proved himself to be a phenomenal signing for the Red Devils in the months following his transfer.

He has managed 34 goals and 21 assists in just 62 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

His stunning performances have earned him comparisons to Eric Cantona and with De Bruyne as well.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, has been one of the Premier League’s best midfielders since his arrival from Wolfsburg in 2015.

The Belgium international has missed several games this season through injury, but despite this, he has still managed to contribute three goals and 15 assists in all competitions for Man City.

Saha on Bruno Fernandes.

Saha spoke with talkSPORT and he was asked if Bruno ought to perform better for the Red Devils in big games.

“No. Everybody needs to step up,” Saha replied.

“Everyone has their favourite side. When you play a big side, you have to step up as a team.”

The Frenchman explained that it is wrong to expect just one or two players in a team to step up against strong opposition.

He added that everyone on the team has to do their job well, in order to allow the side’s best players to express their talents.

Ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, Saha was also asked to choose between Fernandes and De Bruyne.

The 42-year-old promptly picked Fernandes based on the 26-year-old’s spotless injury record and his prolific goal output.

“De Bruyne has been fantastic consistently for the last two years but Fernandes has been more effective as he’s not missed any games,” Saha said.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, kevin de bruyne, louis saha, Manchester City, Manchester United