“He can be that player who completes the striking force.”

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has advised Anthony Martial to model his game on Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo, in order to score more goals.

Saha believes that Martial needs to adjust his playing style, focusing more on himself in the box, in order to improve as a goalscorer.

Anthony Martial.

Martial emerged through the youth system at Lyon before joining AS Monaco in 2013.

The forward enjoyed a fruitful two-year spell with the French side, contributing 15 goals and eight assists in 70 appearances.

His abilities attracted the interested of Man United, who paid £36m to secure the Frenchman’s signature in September 2015.

Over five years since his transfer, Martial continues to divide opinion among the Man United faithful.

While the 25-year-old has been far from a failure, he has also arguably failed to live up to the expectations placed upon him when he arrived.

The France international has managed 78 goals and 49 assists in 255 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team.

This season, he has contributed seven goals and four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils.

In recent weeks, Martial has been criticised for some of his performances and calls for the Frenchman to be sold in the upcoming transfer window have grown.

Saha defends Martial.

Saha spoke with talkSPORT and said that Man United should not let go of Martial as he could be the player who “completes” the team’s attacking line.

“I really don’t think he’s a player Man United should let go, because he can be that player who completes the striking force, as he’s unique in the way he plays,” Saha said.

The 42-year-old also explained that when strikers are in poor form, they need to become obsessed with scoring goals, and he claimed that Martial lacks this particular trait.

Saha advises Martial.

Saha also advised his countryman to model his game on former teammate and United legend Ronaldo.

The former Everton man explained that while Martial often tries to help his teammates within the box, he often fails to help himself score more goals.

As such, he highlighted Ronaldo as an example for Martial to follow.

“That’s the strength of Cristiano [Ronaldo] now. He’s at the end of his career and he completely prioritises how he can score many goals,” Saha said.

“He doesn’t want to be pretty or in nice positions, he just tries to disturb the game, distract the defenders and go to the box. That’s it.”

