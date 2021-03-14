Liverpool reportedly ready to sell four first-team players this summer

Liverpool are reportedly looking to improve their squad in the summer.

Liverpool would be willing to listen to offers for four first-team players which include Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, according to reports.

The Liverpool hierarchy are reportedly preparing to freshen up the squad in the summer and will offer manager Jurgen Klopp funds to invest in the team.

Liverpool.

Liverpool have endured a torrid season, just nine months after they lifted their maiden Premier League trophy in 2020.

Klopp’s team have relinquished any hopes of retaining the title with their disappointing league performances in recent weeks, particularly at home.

The Reds have lost six straight games at Anfield in the league — an unprecedented feat. They now risk missing out on the Champions League, unless they arrest their poor league form.

Liverpool currently sit eighth in the league table, with 43 points from 28 games. Additionally, the reigning Premier League champions have been battered by an injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Matip are just some of the players who have missed significant game time due to injuries.

However, despite their league failures, the Reds remain alive in the Champions League, having beaten RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate to progress to the quarterfinals.

Liverpool summer sales.

Following their lacklustre 2020-21 campaign, Liverpool will be looking to rebuild in the summer ahead of the start of next season.

A report from the Sunday World has claimed that the club would be “open to offers” for four players which include Matip, Shaqiri, Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The same report also claims that the Reds chiefs will do everything in their power to keep Mohamed Salah at the club, despite the Egyptian being linked with a move abroad.

Additionally, manager Klopp has reportedly declared his commitment to getting the club back on track next season and as such, the German will be handed the necessary funds to improve the squad in the summer.

Read More About: Champions League, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League, virgil van dijk