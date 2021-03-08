Share and Enjoy !

“Managing Liverpool is on a different spectrum.”

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is of the opinion that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard isn’t ready to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the Reds manager.

Lawrenson believes that managing Liverpool is on a “different spectrum” and claimed that it would be a significant “gamble” for the club’s owners to appoint the legendary midfielder as the head coach.

Gerrard retired from his playing career in 2017 and began to pursue his coaching badges, in the hopes of embarking on a managerial career.

The Englishman was handed his first job at his boyhood club, managing various Liverpool youth teams.

In 2018, he made the bold decision to take over as Rangers coach. Despite persistent doubts over his coaching ability, the former England international has managed to prove his naysayers wrong during his time in the Scottish Premiership.

On Sunday, for the first time in ten years, the Gers were crowned league champions, after rivals Celtic dropped points against Dundee United.

As such, Gerrard has frequently been linked with a return to Merseyside to take charge of Liverpool, following his stint in Glasgow.

Lawrenson on Gerrard.

However, legendary Liverpool defender Lawrenson believes that appointing Gerrard as the next Reds manager would be a “massive step”.

“What I would say is that, for all the success at Rangers, managing Liverpool is on a different spectrum,” Lawrenson wrote in a piece for BBC Sport.

“It would be a massive step. It would be a big gamble for the club’s owners – Fenway Sports Group – to appoint him.

“I think the one-eyed Liverpool fan would be saying “Get Stevie G in” if Jurgen Klopp were to leave, but I think others would take a step back and go: ‘He’s done an absolutely fabulous job at Rangers, he was a great player, but maybe he would need to take another job in the Premier League first’.

“The trouble for Steven then is that other managers who have moved on from their first job as a stepping stone to something bigger end up not having the same success, so he has to be very, very careful.”

