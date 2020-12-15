Former Liverpool forward John Aldridge believes that Jurgen Klopp may need to be adventurous with key defenders injured

Liverpool face off against Tottenham Hotspur in a top of the table clash on Wednesday and Liverpool great Alridge claimed that Spurs striker Harry Kane would be “rubbing his hands together” at the prospect of facing a makeshift Liverpool backline.

#OnThisDay in 2013, we put in a memorable performance in a 5-0 win at @SpursOfficial ⚽️ You can watch tomorrow's clash with Spurs on @primevideosport 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Gpqyjek4VB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 15, 2020

There has been little to separate Liverpool from Jose Mourinho’s men in the 12 games played so far but the encounter offers up a chance to put distance between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack.

In recent weeks, the Reds have been decimated with an injury crisis, particularly in defence. Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have all been relegated to the sidelines with differing injuries. As such, Klopp has been forced to field midfielders such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in their stead.

The German coach would’ve preferred to have a healthy squad ahead of such a crucial clash and Aldridge is of the opinion that Liverpool might benefit from a more adventurous approach to counter their defensive vulnerabilities.

“You’d imagine Harry Kane will be rubbing his hands together given the injury problems at the back we’re suffering and he’ll probably be fancying himself whoever he’s up against on the night,” he said in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

“Liverpool might find their best approach on the night is simply to try and outscore Spurs.

“The problem you’ve got against a side like them is if they get the first goal, with the way Jose Mourinho sets his stall out.

“We’ve seen a few times already this season how difficult they are to break down if they get their noses in front and they’re good at making life difficult for the opposition.

“If we get the first goal, it would force them out to come out a bit and it could end up being a really good game but if it’s the other way around, it could be shades of Chelsea a few years ago.

“That’s the kind of game Mourinho likes to make it so we are going to need some ingenuity from our front three.”

Read More About: harry kane, john aldridge, jurgen klopp, Mourinho, tottenham hotspur