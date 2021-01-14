Liverpool fans are debating the idea of a Marcus Rashford banner.

Manchester United head to Anfield to face off against arch-rivals Liverpool in a hotly-anticipated clash on Sunday.

However, it isn’t the upcoming game that’s dominating the discussions among the Reds’ faithful but rather the possibility of presenting a banner to Man United player Marcus Rashford for his efforts to alleviate child hunger.

Rashford was instrumental last year in pressuring the UK government to provide meals for vulnerable children and was awarded an MBE for his efforts.

Football fans, irrespective of their allegiances, have been vocal in their support and appreciation of Rashford’s campaign as he has persisted in drawing attention to the plight of disadvantaged families during the pandemic.

Just had a good conversation with the Prime Minister. He has assured me that he is committed to correcting the issue with the food hampers and that a full review of the supply chain is taking place. He agrees that images of hampers being shared on Twitter are unacceptable. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 13, 2021

On Wednesday, Rashford tweeted that he spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding the sub-par quality of the food hampers.

In light of this, a Liverpool fan by the name of Tim initiated the discussion on Twitter asking if a banner was going to be arranged for the striker.

Have any Liverpool fan groups arranged for a banner to be on the Kop this weekend for Marcus Rashford? Hunger has no colours. Thank you, Marcus. — Tim (@TimD2704) January 12, 2021

“Have any Liverpool fan groups arranged for a banner to be on the Kop this weekend for Marcus Rashford?” he tweeted.

“Hunger has no colours. Thank you, Marcus.” However, for all of Rahsford’s commendable efforts, the idea of a banner in tribute to a Man United star provoked a mixed reaction among Reds supporters. Personally, I think the responses are a bit sad. A banner could clearly nod to what he's done without supporting him as a rival player. "Well Fed Marcus" https://t.co/W8Uq4QNwJk — Adam Thomas (@thomokop208) January 12, 2021 “Done some great stuff, but the day we put a United player banner on the Kop is the day I stop watching football,” replied one Liverpool fan. Done some great stuff, but the day we put a United player banner on the Kop is the day I stop watching football. — Luke Gill (@Lgill00) January 12, 2021 “Can’t believe some of the replies to this: ‘I’ll support the kids but just don’t let it get in the way of my footy’ – that’s what they sound like,” countered another. Can't believe some of the replies to this 😂 "I'll support the kids but just don't let it get in the way of my footy" 🙈 that's what they sound like — sketchgraphics.etsy.com (@Shannxo) January 12, 2021 “Very much in support of Marcus Rashford and what he’s doing off the pitch and I give him my full support to him off the field. But no, Anfield is our temple and I will never support a banner in the Kop for a player of our biggest rivals,” said one user. A big NO from me. Very much in support of Marcus Rashford and what he's doing off the pitch and I give him my full support to him off the field. But no, Anfield is our temple and I will never support a banner in the Kop for a player of our biggest rivals. — Gerry Mac ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@gmac72_LFC) January 12, 2021 Maybe not a banner but should definitely get a mention in the programme and a thank you for all of his work — Jack👨‍🍳 (@LFCJack_96) January 12, 2021

Read More About: Liverpool, Manchester United, marcus rashford