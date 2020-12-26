Fabinho feels that Liverpool retaining their Premier League title would be a significant achievement

Brazil international Fabinho is of the opinion that Liverpool winning back to back league titles would be even more special than their maiden title in 2020.

The midfielder has played a key role in helping the Reds finish top of the table for the third consecutive Christmas. His performances at centre back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk have silenced more than a few naysayers who wrote off Liverpool’s title chances a few months ago.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit three points clear ahead of second-placed Leicester City and are clear favourites to retain their title in the spring.

Retaining the league title is no mean feat with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City being the only team to win back-to-back English top-flight titles in the last decade.

Fabinho believes that if his team could defend their title, it would earn them a place alongside history’s best sides.

“Yes, this team will be remembered for how well we play, the quality of our football and for winning the title,” Fabinho told the Daily Mail.

“But to fight for the second one would put us further into football history. It would put us up there with teams in the Premier League that have won back-to-back titles. Teams like Manchester City.

“It would put us on the higher level and put us with the best teams in the history of the league.

“Taking into account everything that has happened this year, the difficulties of no fans in the stadiums and the busy run of fixtures and injuries we have had, it all adds to making the second title more special than the first one if we could do it.

“It would show that we have this constant desire at the club to be winners.”

Virgil van Dijk replacement.

Fabinho has played no small part in steadying the ship at Anfield after a defensive injury crisis earlier in the season with van Dijk out for several months.

“That’s funny because some of my friends have joked about that,” he added.

“Recently they sent me a montage they made. It was Virgil’s hair and my face!

“When I came in, I felt good and comfortable and over time it’s got easier. When Virgil got injured, I expected to come in as centre-back and even the other players were joking. They were saying: ‘Fabinho the defender is back, he is here’.

“I was nervous at first but I think I have grown into it.

Fabinho admits that losing a player of van Dijk’s stature was a blow to the dressing room.

“Virgil is the one player you don’t want or expect to be injured. Last season he played in all 38 league games. He is never tired, never injured and the one you can always rely on. He really is the leader and when you lose someone of those qualities it’s a great shock.

“We were just shaking our heads at the time and didn’t want to admit it was true. I remember hearing the news reports and hoping they were false.

“Immediately after his injury, he didn’t say too much but after a few games he sent me a message congratulating me and saying I was playing well. That was great to hear.

“Now I just want to be able to watch his game and pick up things I should be doing, particularly the passes he makes. I would like to do that.

“He is the best in his position so it’s important that I look to his game.”

